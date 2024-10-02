Oldsmar finds joy in community as the city rallies to recover from storm damage

OLDSMAR, Fla. — More than 500 homes in Oldsmar suffered damage from Hurricane Helene and resultant floodwaters from the bay.

One of those homes is owned by Christine Duncan.

"Our house was a 'total flood,'" she said of the destruction. "It's called a critical loss."

And yet this local leader, an outreach coordinator at Community United Methodist Church, said she's not grieving her home.

Instead, with so many of her neighbors banding together in the face of tragedy—

"I actually have quite a bit of joy inside."

Know this about Oldsmar: the city is small but mighty.

"We are Oldsmar Strong," said supermom and neighborhood leader Nicole Williger, who hasn't stopped organizing public rallies for aid and support.

In the face of widespread devastation, the people here have fought back as one, neighbor helping neighbor with old-school resilience.

This defiant stand has been spearheaded by local nonprofit Oldsmar Cares and leader Michelle Baldwin.

"We immediately started reaching out to each other at Oldsmar Cares asking where's the need, who needs what, what can we do?" Baldwin said.

The nonprofit relies on volunteers and donations, allowing them to get clothes, food, bedding and cleaning supplies to families in need.

Current needs include plastic storage bins, cleaning gloves, contractor/outdoor black garbage bags, toiletries, air mattresses, camp chairs, coolers, bug spray and first-aid kits.

For more on Oldsmar Cares, including location and hours of operation, go here.

For a full list of resources — whether you need help in any regard or want to help or donate, go here.