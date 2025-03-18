Watch Now
Nebraska Mini Mart in Tampa to close its doors this month

The Seminole Heights eatery was treasured by the community
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa is losing yet another neighborhood favorite.

The team at Nebraska Mini Mart, located at 4815 North Nebraska Avenue, announced that they'll be shutting their doors on March 30.

The restaurant opened in 2018, transforming an abandoned mini-mart into a family-friendly eatery with burgers, shakes and outdoor games. But the mini-mart itself has been on the corner of Nebraska and East Louisiana avenues since the 1950s.

"As we grow, evolve, and evaluate our concepts, we've had to make some tough business decisions - always keeping our team members as our top priority," the team announced on social media. "With that, we’ve made the difficult choice to close Nebraska Mini Mart, with our last day of service on March 30, 2025."

Stop by before the end of the month to show them some love—and maybe grab a burger. As for the team, their announcement at least ended on a hopeful note.

"We love the Seminole Heights community and are incredibly grateful for the love and support over the years. We feel so fortunate to have been part of so many memories," the announcement continued. "Who knows - Nebraska Mini Mart may make a return one day, or maybe you’ll see our beloved burgers pop up at one of our other concepts. Stay tuned!"

