NAMI Hillsborough preparing for weekend wellness event

TAMPA, Fla. — A branch of the largest grassroots mental health organization in the nation is preparing for a big event this weekend.

As part of 600 affiliate groups in the US, 23 of which are in Florida, NAMI Hillsborough is bridging the gap for the youth and young adult population of the Tampa Bay Area.

"What we did at NAMI Hillsborough is establish an initiative called Youth Minds Matter Hillsborough or YMMH, and ultimately we will be hosting a youth and young adult wellness summit on May 18 at the Marshall Student Center at USF Tampa," Demetric Watkins with NAMI Hillsborough said.

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the interactive, immersive event will feature an inspiring keynote speech, informative breakout sessions, free catered lunch, 24 local vendors from surrounding communities and more.

There's also an artistic expression segment:

"So youth and young adults can actually perform at the end of our summit through poetry, spoken word, song, dance, any way they express themselves," Watkins said.

He went on to say that such an event is critical for young folks who are future leaders and there isn't a better way to pour into them than prioritizing their wellness.

