My Chemical Romance bringing 'The Black Parade' to Tampa next fall

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa will soon be welcomed to the Black Parade when My Chemical Romance makes a stop in the city during their tour next year.

The famed alternative rock band, led by vocalist Gerard Way, will take over Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. They'll be accompanied by special guest Evanescence.

MCR announced the tour on social media on Tuesday with a short video.

"It has been seventeen years since The Black Parade was sent to the MOAT," the post reads on Instagram. "In that time, a great Dictator has risen to power, bringing about 'THE CONCRETE AGE'; a glorious time of stability and abundance in the history of DRAAG. His Grand Immortal Dictator wishes to celebrate our rich and storied culture, fine foods, and musical entertainments by welcoming you to these great demonstrations of power and resolve. And lending voice and song for the first time in six thousand two hundred and forty six days, their work privilege ceremoniously reinstated, will be His Grand Immortal Dictator's National Band... The Black Parade."

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. The tour is limited to just ten shows, with other stops including Philadelphia, PA and Los Angeles, CA.