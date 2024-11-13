Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

My Chemical Romance bringing 'The Black Parade' to Tampa next fall

Will have support from Evanescence
Gerard Way
AMANDA SCHWAB/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by StarPix, Gerard Way from the band My Chemical Romance performs on Fuse's "A Different Spin with Mark Hoppus" Wednesday, Dec. 1 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Amanda Schwab, StarPix)
Gerard Way
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa will soon be welcomed to the Black Parade when My Chemical Romance makes a stop in the city during their tour next year.

The famed alternative rock band, led by vocalist Gerard Way, will take over Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. They'll be accompanied by special guest Evanescence.

MCR announced the tour on social media on Tuesday with a short video.

"It has been seventeen years since The Black Parade was sent to the MOAT," the post reads on Instagram. "In that time, a great Dictator has risen to power, bringing about 'THE CONCRETE AGE'; a glorious time of stability and abundance in the history of DRAAG. His Grand Immortal Dictator wishes to celebrate our rich and storied culture, fine foods, and musical entertainments by welcoming you to these great demonstrations of power and resolve. And lending voice and song for the first time in six thousand two hundred and forty six days, their work privilege ceremoniously reinstated, will be His Grand Immortal Dictator's National Band... The Black Parade."

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. The tour is limited to just ten shows, with other stops including Philadelphia, PA and Los Angeles, CA.

Back-to-back storm events brought record storm surge, rainfall and winds to the Tampa Bay region. The question some are asking now isn’t where people should rebuild, but where we should let nature regain control.

Abandoning the Coast?: Where to rebuild & where to let nature take over

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.