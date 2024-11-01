Watch Now
Murder charge filed against man for stabbing death in Fish Hawk community

Posted

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A Hillsborough County man has been arrested after a deadly stabbing during a fight between a lawn care professional and a postal worker last month.

The fight happened around 1 p.m. on October 22 on the 5600 block of Tangerlake Road in Lithia. Deputies who arrived at the scene said they found Jacob Whitaker, 29, unresponsive on the road with "several stab wounds to his upper torso."

Whitaker was pronounced dead at the scene by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Deputies investigating the scene said Calloway is now facing a single charge of second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing Whitaker.

"I can't imagine the pain this senseless loss has brought to the victim's family and loved ones. I sincerely hope this arrest provides them peace of mind and closure as they continue to grieve," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We will not tolerate this type of senseless violence in our community."

