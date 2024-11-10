Multiple arrested as FHP, police shut down street takeover in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Multiple people are behind bars after troopers and police officers were able to shut down a planned street takeover Friday night in Tampa, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), law enforcement officials received information about the street takeovers occurring at Busch Boulevard and Florida Avenue, the Temple Terrace Winn Dixie, and Fletcher Avenue and Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.

Each location contained many cars and large groups of people hanging out. FHP said it was able to stop the takeover events from happening at the Temple Terrace Winn Dixie and the Busch and Florida Avenue locations before any street racing or dangerous driving actions occurred.

The location at Fletcher Avenue and Bruce B. Downs went on with the street takeover, but troopers and police identified the vehicles and people taking part in the activities. FHP said its law enforcement officers engaged the vehicles involved in street racing and also had to conduct several short chases.

Four drivers were charged with felonies while six passengers were charged with street racing and takeover. Four vehicles were also impounded with 30-day holds, and two guns were found during the night, FHP reported.

"The success of this operation, which prevented those in the community from being placed in dangerous situations while on Florida roads, was due to information that was intercepted by law enforcement before the event took place," FHP said in a statement. "Equally important were the collaborative efforts of multiple jurisdictions, including Temple Terrace Police Department and Tampa Police Department, which played a crucial role in the operation's success."

Authorities encourage the following to anyone who comes across street racing, stunt driving or a roadway takeover while on the road:



Stay calm.

Do not engage or approach the drivers or vehicles.

Safely pull over to the side of the road if possible.

Report the actions by calling *FHP or 911. Callers will be instantly routed to the nearest dispatch center.

Anyone with information about an upcoming street takeover event or who can identify possible participants is asked to contact FHP.