Mother arrested for abusing child at Hillsborough apartment complex: HCSO

SEFFNER, Fla. — A mother was arrested after deputies said she abused one of her children at their apartment on Tuesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said on Feb. 20, deputies responded to a welfare check call at the Preserve at Sabal Park Apartments in Seffner.

When they arrived, they met Karyn Parrish, 28, and her two children. While interacting with the children, deputies said a child under the age of five looked distressed and was shaking and crying.

Deputies said the child had a bruise on their cheek "nearly two inches in size." When they asked the child how they were injured, the child said, "'Maybe my mom. Maybe she was slapping me around. She doesn't remember. Mommy tells her she doesn't remember things.'"

Parrish then later admitted to slapping the child at least three times, according to deputies.

During an investigation, detectives said they found videos on Parrish's phone where she directed one of her children to hit the other with a belt, as well as a video in which Parrish threatened the child's life.

Parrish was then arrested, charged with child abuse, and taken to Orient Road Jail. The children were removed from the home and placed in the care of a relative.