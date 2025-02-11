More than 300 laid off after Wise shuts down Tampa office

TAMPA, Fla. — Wise's Tampa office is set to shut down, impacting more than 300 employees starting this April.

A letter to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and State Trade and Rapid Response Coordinator Yolanda Triplett revealed that Wise will close up shop at its office on Independence Parkway this year.

The company said they anticipate 307 employees will be laid off from the company, with separations expected to commence on April 8 and continue on May 2 and Nov. 3. All impacted employees have been notified or will be notified at least 60 days in advance.

"This action is expected to be permanent," the letter reads. "The Company’s employees at the Facility are not represented by a union or any other collective bargaining representative."

The letter did not provide information on why the company was shutting down its Tampa location.