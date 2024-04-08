Missy Elliott will stop in Tampa during upcoming headline tour

TAMPA, Fla. — Get ready, Tampa: four-time Grammy award winner Missy Elliott is coming this summer.

The rapper announced that her debut headline tour, Out of This World — The Missy Elliott Experience, will make a stop at Amalie Arena on July 24.

Throughout the tour, Elliott will be joined by special guests Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland in 24 cities. A second Florida date will be at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

Tickets will be available through a Verizon presale on April 9 before the general sale kicks off on April 12 at 10 a.m.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the first female hip hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my first headline tour,” said Elliott in the announcement. “Fans have been asking me to tour forever, but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family!"

Find tickets and more information here.