Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Missy Elliott will stop in Tampa during upcoming headline tour

Missy Elliot
Donald Traill/Donald Traill/Invision/AP
Missy Elliot performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Friday, July 5, 2019, in New Orleans.
Missy Elliot
Posted at 8:46 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 08:46:39-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Get ready, Tampa: four-time Grammy award winner Missy Elliott is coming this summer.

The rapper announced that her debut headline tour, Out of This World — The Missy Elliott Experience, will make a stop at Amalie Arena on July 24.

Throughout the tour, Elliott will be joined by special guests Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland in 24 cities. A second Florida date will be at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

Tickets will be available through a Verizon presale on April 9 before the general sale kicks off on April 12 at 10 a.m.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the first female hip hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my first headline tour,” said Elliott in the announcement. “Fans have been asking me to tour forever, but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family!"

Find tickets and more information here.

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.