Missing Child Alert issued for Tampa teen boy: FDLE

TAMPA, Fla — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Tampa teen.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued an alert for Joshua Hill, 15. Hill was last seen on Sunday near the 4500th block of Wishard Boulevard in Tampa.

Hill is 6 feet 3 inches tall, blond hair and blue eyes. FDLE said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, black pajama pants with white print on it, and black and white slides. He may have a skateboard with him.

WFTS

If located, FDLE advised not to approach and to call 911 or contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.