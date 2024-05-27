Military community working out together in honor of those who sacrificed it all

TAMPA, Fla. — More than 100 veterans, active duty military, family and friends worked out together at CrossFit Jaguar in Tampa on Memorial Day in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We actually do two workouts a year, one on Veterans Day and one on Memorial Day, and really the main mission for that is to explain what each of those holidays mean, and of course, today being Memorial Day, it’s to honor our fallen heroes,” said David Huston, with the non-profit organization Concerned Veterans for America Foundation.

But this isn’t just any workout—it’s The Murph, named after Lt. Michael Murphy, who died serving his country in Afghanistan back in 2005.

“It's just amazing the ability to have all these people come together and show their support and come out just to support those who have given it all. It’s heartwarming,” said Army Veteran Suzanne Marshall.

Following a one-mile run, these warriors then must complete 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups and 300 squats, and then go back outside for another one-mile run to finish it off.

“You kind of bond through trauma cause it’s not an easy workout. You are going into this, you are fresh, then kind of halfway through, you are like, ‘Why am I doing this?' Then it’s one of those moments you reflect, it’s like, ‘I’m doing this in remembrance for all of those who have passed,’” said Christian Nunez, a member of the National Guard.

Through all the sweat and even tears, these heroes said they couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the holiday.

“Really, what you get out of this is camaraderie. A lot of veterans, after transitioning out of service, they miss that camaraderie, so we try to build that in the community,” said Huston.

Keeping up with that military spirit, everyone who starts The Murph finishes The Murph.

“Its a give and a take, they prop you up, you prop them up, it’s like leave no one behind,” said Owen Roberts, a member of the National Guard.