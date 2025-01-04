Man wanted in fatal Tampa shooting caught, charged with first-degree murder: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities have arrested a man wanted in a fatal Tampa shooting on New Years Day.

Curtis Christopher Williams, 39, was charged on Friday with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), along with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), made the arrest following the fatal shooting in Tampa on New Year's Day.

On Jan. 1 at 1:43 a.m., the HCSO Communications Center received a call about a possible shooting outside the Tally Ho Bar Lounge and Grill, 7402 N. 56th Street.

When deputies arrived, they located Joseph Reese, 45, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday, HCSO detectives, with the assistance of the PCSO, arrested Williams in Pinellas Park.

He was booked in the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

"Our detectives worked seamlessly with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office to bring this suspect into custody following a tragic shooting on New Year's Day," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This arrest highlights the dedication of our deputies and detectives, as well as the importance of collaboration between law enforcement agencies. We remain steadfast in our commitment to seeking justice for those affected by senseless acts of violence and ensuring the safety and security of our communities."