Angered by report about Polk County shelter, animal lovers start email campaign

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Animal advocates have launched an email campaign in response to an ABC Action News investigative report.

As we first reported last week, a former employee, a local rescue, and multiple community members say Polk County Animal Control is falling short of their expectations.

In 2024, 401 dogs and cats combined died in the shelter for reasons not related to euthanasia.

Additionally, 564 animals escaped from the shelter. The vast majority of those escapees were cats.

“That was pretty shocking,” said Jessica Ragazzo in response.

Since the story aired, animal advocates like Ragazzo have been escalating their advocacy, and others are taking to social media to share their concerning experiences with Polk County Animal Control.

“I think, like more people feel compelled to say something now if they hadn’t been before,” Ragazzo said.

Ragazzo has been forwarding our story and her concerns to Polk County leaders, and now, she’s encouraging others to do the same.

“We’re writing as many people as possible — mostly the commissioners, the county commissioners,” she said.

It’s not just Ragazzo.

On Facebook, the Polk Animal Welfare Advocacy group has launched an email writing campaign, sharing county leaders’ contact info and urging people to “flood” their email inboxes and phone lines.

Ragazzo hopes their voices will be heard and will make a difference.

“It’s not just a group of, you know, ten crazy cat ladies that are protesting. This is much larger than that,” she said.

As previously reported, a spokesman for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees Animal Control for the county, said the county shelter’s animals are well cared for, and that the 401 deaths in 2024 are “directly related to the number of unhealthy animals we receive as an open intake facility.”

