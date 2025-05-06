Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

VIDEO: Tampa Police officers help save small child from choking on tomato

body camera video shows Tampa Police help a child that was choking.
Tampa Police officers save child from choking
Posted
  • Tampa Police shared body camera video of officers saving a small child from choking.
  • The child was eating a tomato when it became stuck in the child's throat.
  • Video shows a parent running up to the officers, yelling that the child is choking.
  • The officers are seen immediately patting the child on the back, trying to get the object out, and eventually, the child was able to spit the tomato out.
  • TPD reminds residents that choking is often silent. More info on the signs at this link


“I think, like more people feel compelled to say something now if they hadn’t been before.”
Animal lovers have ramped up their advocacy after being angered by an ABC Action News report about a Polk County shelter falling short of expectations.

Angered by report about Polk County shelter, animal lovers start email campaign

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.