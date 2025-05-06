VIDEO: Tampa Police officers help save small child from choking on tomato

- Tampa Police shared body camera video of officers saving a small child from choking.
- The child was eating a tomato when it became stuck in the child's throat.
- Video shows a parent running up to the officers, yelling that the child is choking.
- The officers are seen immediately patting the child on the back, trying to get the object out, and eventually, the child was able to spit the tomato out.
- TPD reminds residents that choking is often silent. More info on the signs at this link
“I think, like more people feel compelled to say something now if they hadn’t been before.”
Animal lovers have ramped up their advocacy after being angered by an ABC Action News report about a Polk County shelter falling short of expectations.
Angered by report about Polk County shelter, animal lovers start email campaign