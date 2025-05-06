SURVEY: Hillsborough TPO asking for input on potential Brightline station in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Hillsborough Transportation and Planning Organization (TPO) is conducting a survey for a potential Brightline train station in Tampa.

Hillsborough TPO said a location of a Tampa Brightline station has not been determined, and is asking the public to survey a potential station in the downtown Tampa area.

The survey asks how people would prefer to access a potential rail station and how they would use the train.

Brightline via Hillsborough TPO

Hillsborough TPO said anyone can participate in the survey, including residents of Tampa, the state of Florida and those who might travel to the area frequently for business or vacation.

The survey can be completed until May 31.

You can access the survey at this link