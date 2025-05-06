Alligator attacked kayaker at Lake Kissimmee State Park: officials

LAKE WALES, Fla — Florida Fish and Wildlife is investigating an alligator attack at Lake Kissimmee State Park.

Polk County Sheriff (PCSO) said they were called to assist around 4 p.m. after two people were kayaking at Lake Kissimmee State Park and an alligator on the lake attacked one person.

Florida Fish and Wildlife said they are working to confirm details.

PCSO said they have a helicopter, PCSO deputies and a Marine unit assisting in the incident.