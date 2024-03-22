Man threatens to 'take down' plane at Tampa International Airport: Police

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was arrested after he threatened to "take down" a plane he had boarded at Tampa International Airport Tuesday evening, according to an affidavit.

Police said on March 19, Shail Patel, 29, boarded his flight and started to act "erratically," yelling and cursing at passengers. He allegedly called passengers "blue-eyed white devils" and said he was going to "take this plane down."

The affidavit also stated Patel was slurring his speech, had bloodshot eyes and had a strong smell of alcohol.

Passengers detained Patel before he was handcuffed and placed under arrest, police said.

Patel was charged with two counts of battery and one count of disorderly intoxication. He's being held at the Hillsborough County Jail on a $2,150 bond.