HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man was shot and killed in Hillsborough County on Sunday.

At 12:33 a.m., Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the shooting at 4400 block of West Paris Street in Tampa.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered an adult male with lower body trauma, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Currently, deputies do not believe there is a threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation.