Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Man hit, killed by train in Tampa, police officials say

Police tape crime scene tape
Shutterstock
Crime scene tape.
Police tape crime scene tape
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was hit and killed by a train in Tampa on Friday night, according to police officials.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) was conducting the death investigation after the incident occurred at about 10:45 p.m.

Officers responded to the 300 block of West Busch Boulevard after receiving a report of a dead individual.

Officers found the male who was struck by a CSX locomotive as it traveled westbound from North Florida Avenue, a Tampa Police Department report stated. 

Northbound and southbound lanes were shut down at North Florida Avenue and West Busch Boulevard due to the incident.

They have since been reopened.

The incident is still under investigation.

Any additional details will be released through the TPD Public Information Office once they are available.

Clearwater Senior Condo owners still waiting for elevator to return to service 5 months later

Residents at "On Top of the World" senior condominium have been forced to live without a functioning elevator for more than four months. The latest notice posted on the elevator stated that it would likely return to service on June 4, but by the end of the day, they were still left without service.

Clearwater Senior Condo owners still waiting for elevator to return to service 5 months later

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.