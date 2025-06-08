Man hit, killed by train in Tampa, police officials say

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was hit and killed by a train in Tampa on Friday night, according to police officials.
The Tampa Police Department (TPD) was conducting the death investigation after the incident occurred at about 10:45 p.m.
Officers responded to the 300 block of West Busch Boulevard after receiving a report of a dead individual.
Officers found the male who was struck by a CSX locomotive as it traveled westbound from North Florida Avenue, a Tampa Police Department report stated.
Northbound and southbound lanes were shut down at North Florida Avenue and West Busch Boulevard due to the incident.
They have since been reopened.
The incident is still under investigation.
Any additional details will be released through the TPD Public Information Office once they are available.
