Man fatally shot during fight in Wimauma, two others injured: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man was fatally shot in Wimauma early Saturday morning during a fight between three individuals, authorities said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the agency received a 911 call reporting that shots were fired at about 1:57 a.m. on the 3300 block of Maple Mex Street in Wimauma.

Deputies arrived and found one adult male dead.

Two other adult male victims had gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital.

Through the preliminary investigation, detectives learned a fight occurred that led to the shooting.

“Violence has no place in our neighborhoods,” said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our team is working tirelessly to find out what happened and ensure those responsible are held accountable for this senseless act of violence."

This remains an active investigation.

Any updates will come from the HCSO Public Affairs Office.