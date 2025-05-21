Man arrested for stabbing that left victim seriously injured in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was arrested after deputies say he stabbed a victim in Tampa on May 9.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said that on the day of the incident, deputies responded to a call about a possible altercation on University Club Drive around 7:05 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who had been stabbed in the upper body. The victim was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

During an investigation, detectives identified 22-year-old Curtez Frazier as a suspect. He was taken into custody on May 20.

Frazier is facing an attempted murder in the first degree with a weapon charge.

According to HCSO, Frazier was released from the Florida Department of Corrections on Jan. 6 after serving three years for charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. This is still an ongoing investigation.