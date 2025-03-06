Watch Now
Man arrested for shooting 2 victims during basketball game in Tampa

One man is dead and another is injured
18-yearold Anthony Cabrera Morales has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after a deadly shooting at Plantation Park.
TAMPA, Fla. — A suspect was arrested after deputies say he shot two men during a basketball game in Tampa on Tuesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 18-year-old Anthony Cabrera Morales on Wednesday without incident.

On March 4, around 7:24 p.m., deputies said they arrived at the scene at Plantation Park after they received a call about shots being fired in the area. When they arrived, they found the victims, who had both been shot.

The victims were taken to the hospital, but one victim, 19-year-old Brian Jones, died. The second victim was injured but is in stable condition.

During the investigation, detectives learned a fight broke out during a basketball game, leading to the shooting. Deputies identified Cabrera Morales as the shooter and arrested him a day later.

Cabrera Morales is being charged with attempted murder in the first degree premeditated firearm - great bodily harm and murder in the second degree firearm - great bodily harm/death.

Detectives said the investigation of the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

