HCSO investigates shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Tampa on Tuesday evening.

On March 4, around 7:24 p.m., deputies said they arrived at the scene at Plantation Park after being notified that shots were fired. When they arrived, deputies found two adults who had been shot.

Both victims were transported to the hospital. HCSO said one adult is in stable condition, the other, an adult man, died from his injuries.

This is a developing story. ABC Action News will provide more information as it becomes available.