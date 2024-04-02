Man arrested after woman was tortured and beaten for months in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man who tortured, beat, and held a woman captive for months in Hillsborough County has been arrested.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Walter Medina met the female victim who was panhandling near Hillsborough Avenue and Habana Avenue in January of 2024. Medina gave the victim food and narcotics.

He would eventually start torturing her for around 2.5 months. HCSO said that Medina would hit her with a wooden baseball bat and a flathead screwdriver. She had severe injuries from the attacks, including broken ribs, deep puncture wounds, and extensive bruising.

On April 1st, the victim was left alone at a Walgreens in Seffner for a short time. During that short time, she was able to escape Medina's van and get help.

The victim had numerous injuries to her face and body and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Medina fled the area. After a pursuit of him in his 2006 Chrysler Town and Country from Hillsborough County to Polk County and into Orange County, Mediana crashed onto a concrete barrier and was arrested.

Medina had served time in prison for a previous false imprisonment case in 1999 and has an arrest history including kidnapping, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and robbery.