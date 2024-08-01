Man accused of intentionally setting house fire that killed 4 said he 'wanted to scare them'

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The man accused of intentionally setting fire to a Plant City home early Wednesday morning that killed four people said he "did not want to kill anyone, but did want to scare them," according to officials.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said firefighters arrived at the home on South County Line Road around 12:09 a.m. HCFR received a 911 call from the homeowner, who was inside the home and reported the smoke and flames. The homeowner also told them that four adults and five dogs were inside.

Hills. County Fire Rescue

Within five minutes of arriving, fire crews found three victims and removed them through a bedroom window. The fourth victim was located later. All four victims— Judy Foster, Jessica Bowman, Chase Bowman, and Joseph Clites— died at the scene. Three dog also died as a result of the blaze.

During an investigation, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said detectives learned that Shawn Gossett, 25, started the fire inside the house in which he lived with the intention of burning it down.

An affidavit explained that Gossett no longer wanted to live at the house because Foster was his payee for his disability checks and thought setting a fire would ensure he could go back to his father's home. He reportedly thought about setting the fire all day but did not want to kill anyone, only scare them.

The affidavit states that Gossett lit a paper towel on fire then put it on the floor near a box to catch it on fire, allowing it to spread. Officials said Gossett did not try extinguishing the fire and waited for it to spread before alerting everyone else.

Gossett was arrested and charged with four counts of murder in the first degree while engaged in arson, three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, and one count of arson of a dwelling.