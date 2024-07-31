4 dead after fire traps them inside Plant City home

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Four people are dead after a fire trapped them inside a Plant City home early Wednesday morning.
The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said firefighters arrived at the home on South County Line Road around 12:09 a.m. HCFR received a 911 call from the homeowner, who reported the smoke and flames and told them that four adults and five dogs were inside.
Firefighters said there was a working fire in the house, which was about 100 yards from the main road. Within five minutes of their arrival, three victims were found and removed through a bedroom window. The fourth victim was located later.
Once the victims were removed, the crew brought the fire under control within 20 minutes.
All victims died at the scene. There were no details about the dogs.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
