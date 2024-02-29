Man accused of filming children in library restroom facing more charges: HCSO

LUTZ, Fla. — A man previously arrested by deputies on child pornography charges earlier this month now faces additional charges for allegedly filming children in a library restroom.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said on Feb. 13, deputies arrived at the Lutz Branch Library on West Lutz Lake Fern Road after a 12-year-old noticed Christian Stark, 27, was in the women's restroom and filming her with his phone.

A day later, on Feb. 14, detectives conducted a search warrant at Stark's home and said they found numerous images of child pornography on his phone. Stark was already arrested and booked into Orient Road Jail, where he's facing 100 counts of possession of child pornography, 10 or more images and content of images, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

While they continued to investigate, detectives said they added voyeurism charges based on their findings when they discovered Stark filmed at least four children in the women's restroom at the library and filmed himself while performing "sexual acts" on himself.

He is now facing the additional charges:



Three counts of voyeurism

Three counts of video voyeurism (defendant 24 or older and victim less than 16)

Unlawful use of a two-way communications device

"This suspect's actions are disgusting. We're committed to ensuring every child, our most vulnerable, is secure and protected in Hillsborough County," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I commend our detectives and deputies for working hard on this case to find every piece of this investigation and making sure Stark is behind bars away from harming more children."

Deputies said the investigation remains ongoing.