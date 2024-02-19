Hillsborough man charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography, HCSO says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with over 100 counts of possession of child pornography.

On Feb. 14, detectives were following up on another investigation involving Christian Stark, 27, when they conducted a search warrant at a home on E. Lutz Lake Fern Road.

Officials found numerous images of child pornography on Stark's phone. HCSO charged Stark with 100 counts of possession of child pornography 10 or more images and content of images, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Stark has been arrested 13 times since 2011. Authorities believe there may be more victims impacted by Stark. If you or someone you know has been impacted by this man, please call HCSO at 813-247-8200.