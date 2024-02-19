Hillsborough man charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography, HCSO says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with over 100 counts of possession of child pornography.
On Feb. 14, detectives were following up on another investigation involving Christian Stark, 27, when they conducted a search warrant at a home on E. Lutz Lake Fern Road.
Officials found numerous images of child pornography on Stark's phone. HCSO charged Stark with 100 counts of possession of child pornography 10 or more images and content of images, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device.
Stark has been arrested 13 times since 2011. Authorities believe there may be more victims impacted by Stark. If you or someone you know has been impacted by this man, please call HCSO at 813-247-8200.
ABC Action News Mugshot Policy
When a mugshot is used
If the person is still on the loose and a potential threat to the community; if there is a good chance that showing the suspect would help identify additional victims or otherwise protect the public from a serious threat or if the crime or the suspect is of such a significant note that seeing them in a mug shot is in the greater public interest.
Using previous mugshots
Only if the story is specifically talking about that previous crime
We do not show mugshots of victims
This policy started in early 2021