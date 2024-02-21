Magnolia Day School honors Children's Week Florida with special delivery to state capital

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The largest event held in the state celebrating the commitment to children and education is coming up on Feb. 26, it’s the start of Children’s Week Florida.

In honor of the event, children at Magnolia Day School in Pinellas Park were painting outlines of their own hands which will be taken to the state capital in Tallahassee to symbolize that all of us have a hand in our children’s future.

“Children’s Week Florida is a week at the capitol where advocates, non-profits, teachers, families come together to have one voice that supports young children, youth, and those who care for them,” said Lindsay Carson, CEO of Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas County.

From red to green to blue, the handprints were bright and colorful.

“So we are going to send them off to Tallahassee, and it’s our way of saying thank you and showing appreciation for our state lawmakers,” said Kim Kent, Area Director for Magnolia Day Schools of Pinellas County.

Kent said coming out of the pandemic has been a challenge, and they couldn’t do it without the state’s support.

“The last three or four years, we’ve been struggling, and the financial support, grants, and things they have been providing for us have helped a lot,” said Kent.

The hand-painting event was organized by the Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas County. There are more than 500 early learning and school-aged providers throughout the county.

“The early learning coalition is funded through the Department of Education, so things that are happening in Tallahassee now ultimately impact our community here in Pinellas,” said Carson.

Carson said it’s important to set aside a week every year to remind our lawmakers that their decisions will have a direct impact on these children.

She believes seeing these little hands-on displays will resonate with those who pass by.

“We have been really excited this year that support for our young children and families has been at the forefront of conversations,” said Carson.

The handprints will be dropped off at the capitol on Monday, kicking off the start of Children’s Week Florida.

“I’m very proud, and the children are very excited as well, and I can’t wait to get the pictures back to show them, so yes, it’s a big deal for us,” said Kent.