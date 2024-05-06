Local pediatrician hosting free teddy bear clinic to reconnect with patients

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — One local pediatrician is making an effort to reconnect with patients after the pandemic through a free teddy bear clinic.

Doctor Lisa Cronin with Children’s Medical Center said many kids are behind on their immunizations and annual wellness checkups, which is why they're using the teddy bear clinic to get kids back into the doctor's office.

The clinic is free and open to the public. On Saturday, children can bring their favorite stuffed animal to Children’s Medical Center for a free checkup.

The children will check their toys in and go through the appointment with them.

Dr. Cronin said this is a lighthearted way to show children that the doctor's office is a safe space. It also reminds parents how important consistent pediatrician visits are for kids in the growing stage.

“So much of a pediatric visit is the physical exam itself because kids can’t always tell us what hurts, where it hurts, what’s wrong and how they’re feeling,” Dr. Cronin said.

She said parents are facing new challenges now, including mental health, and that they're seeing more children struggle with anxiety or other mental health illnesses.

“We are seeing a lot more parents who are struggling with managing the behaviors and emotions of kids," said Dr. Charlene Weber in the behavioral health department.

She said that your pediatrician can help with that. Whether it is mental or physical health, these doctors said it's crucial for parents and pediatricians to work together to ensure the child is growing up happy and healthy.

The teddy bear clinic is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at four Children's Medical Center locations.



Lutz: 23026 SR-54 Lutz, FL

Trinity: 10537 SR-54 Trinity, FL

Palm Harbor: 31860 US-19 North, Palm Harbor

Westchase: 12780 Racetrack Road, Suite 305, Tampa