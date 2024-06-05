Local couple's new vintage shop brings midcentury modern furniture and more to Lutz

LUTZ, Fla. — A new shop in Lutz is bringing all kinds of retro finds from the past to its customers in the present.

Walking into Gallimaufry, located at 15445 North Nebraska Avenue, feels a bit like stepping through a time machine.

But this isn't owners Dani Natale and Mike Farrell's first venture into the world of antiques—the couple has been selling vintage wares for the past seven years.

"[We] finally came across a space which could fit our needs," the couple said over email. "The initial plan was for it to be in Temple Terrace, as Dani has been a lifelong resident of the city, but this location in Lutz was more suitable for us."

Dani Natale

They also brought along Sofia Hawn to be a partner and collaborator with the shop. Hawn has run her own business Tower Vintage for years.

"I only wanted to do a store with Dani and Mike as they’re like family to me and I wanted us to build something together," Hawn said. "I also think we fill a much needed gap—accessible vintage source, covering multiple eras / genres, and accommodating most budgets."

Dani Natale

Natale credits her interest in vintage to her family's history of passing down heirloom furniture, while Hawn said growing up in Chicago surrounded by art, architecture and design sparked her passion.

Natale and Farrell's 2017 wedding even featured a unique seating arrangement made up entirely of vintage and antique sofas and chairs.

Everything is for sale, from the tower of suitcases near the back to the 70s-era tapestries found hanging on the walls. Other fun finds include records, midcentury modern furniture and shag carpets. The store even features a colorful mural created by Tampa-based artist Sydney Prusso.

Opened on May 25, the store's current hours are 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.