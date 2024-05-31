Local couple stresses importance of mental health care all year round

TAMPA, Fla. — Mental health awareness month may be coming to a close, but prioritizing mental wellness is a year-round effort. One tool whose value can't be overstated in terms of importance is therapy.

"What I think is important for folks to recognize is that there's a continuum for our mental health she same way there's a continuum for our physical health," said Dr. Sh'nai Simmons.

At the Collective Wellness Institute, Dr. Sh'nai and her husband, Pastor Tai, run their practice.

The two married young, admitting they didn’t know what they were getting into when they did. Three things that helped? God, becoming business partners and counseling

"We both have histories that undergird mental health concerns, we both have high A scores or what we call adverse childhood experiences in the field, so we both are very passionate about helping our community to get healthy," Dr. Sh'nai said.

From workshops to outreach across Tampa Bay, the Collective Wellness Institute bridges the gap between mental health and faith for demographics who may not get the support they need, even hosting spaces like “The Winner's Circle" for when life gets hard.

"That men’s group is designed to help these guys really deal with it and create a safe space and environment with the ability to talk," Pastor Tai said. "And what I’ve gotten as far as feedback is it’s a very liberated space. We have a good time."

But they serve everyone, regardless of religious background, offering individual and couples counseling to people of color, entrepreneurs and high achievers—anyone just looking for room to grow. Because something doesn't have to be wrong to utilize the help of a professional.

"We have wellness visits," Dr. Sh'nai said. "You don't have to be sick to go see your doctor, and I believe we should have wellness visits for mental health as well."

If you want to get connected with a licensed mental health professional over at the Collective Wellness Institute, click here.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is always available by dialing 988.