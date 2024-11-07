Lithia man accused of assaulting 2 women after political argument

LITHIA, Fla. — A 71-year-old man is behind bars after deputies said he assaulted two women following an argument over politics Tuesday afternoon in Lithia.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, authorities arrived at the corner of Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard and Dorman Road after receiving a report of a fight. The location is also down the street south of the Palmetto Club at the Fishhawk Ranch polling location.

After investigating, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said Stuart McMillan and two women had a disagreement over political candidates. The discussion then escalated, and McMillan began to attack the two women.

HCSO said the 71-year-old man pulled one of the women's flags to the ground and then grabbed her hair and throat. The other women got involved after trying to help, but McMillan charged at her and also grabbed her by the throat.

Deputies said they were able to arrest McMillan and charged him with two counts of battery.

"Our community is built on respect and understanding, even when opinions differ," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Violence has no place in our community, and we will hold anyone accountable who disrupts the safety and civility of our neighborhoods here in Hillsborough County."