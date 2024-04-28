Lightning fans pack Thunder Alley for game 4 against Florida Panthers

TAMPA BAY, Fla — The Tampa Bay Lightning take home their first win of the series after facing elimination against the Florida Panthers.

"This team means absolutely everything!" Lightning fan Ethan Wood told us.

Thunder Alley was always electric as the Lightning took on the Panthers Saturday night.

"I'm a big, huge Bolts fan. I was born and raised here in the state of Florida. Absolutely love hockey, absolutely enjoy just the atmosphere around here!" Wood added.

One family recently moved from New York and quickly became fans of the Bolts.

"I think for a relatively young team in the NHL they’ve established some very nice traditions they make it very fun for the fans," Pat Morrow, fan, said.

We caught up with two best friends and rivals.

"I'm a Panthers fan. I honestly don't know how I became a Panthers fan," Brody Granstrom explained. Brody knows one thing for sure. "He was my very first best friend!"

His best friend, Noah, is a Lightning fan. They said they actually don't mind being rivals just as long as they’re together.

"This is my first time actually at a Tampa Bay Lightning playoff game so it means a lot to me and I'm just happy I get to spend the time with my best friend to watch the lightning!" Noah Lecompte said.