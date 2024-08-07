Lauryn Hill and The Fugees tour canceled, including Tampa show, 3 days before kick-off

TAMPA, Fla. — Lauryn Hill and The Fugees' anniversary tour that was meant to kick off in Tampa was abruptly canceled on Tuesday, just three days before the first show.

All dates for the tour on Ticketmaster's site are now listed as canceled with no explanation.

Dates for an international leg of the tour, however, are still on sale. It's unclear at this time if they will also be canceled.

YG Marley was planned as a supporting act during the US tour, which also had a stop in West Palm Beach.