Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Lauryn Hill and The Fugees tour canceled, including Tampa show, 3 days before kick-off

SWITZERLAND THE FUGEES
EDDY RISCH/ASSOCIATED PRESS
From left, Prakazrel 'Pras' Michel, Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill, members of U.S. hip-hop band The Fugees, perform on stage during a concert at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2005. (AP Photo/Eddy Risch, Keystone)
SWITZERLAND THE FUGEES
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Lauryn Hill and The Fugees' anniversary tour that was meant to kick off in Tampa was abruptly canceled on Tuesday, just three days before the first show.

All dates for the tour on Ticketmaster's site are now listed as canceled with no explanation.

Dates for an international leg of the tour, however, are still on sale. It's unclear at this time if they will also be canceled.

YG Marley was planned as a supporting act during the US tour, which also had a stop in West Palm Beach.

500 people were rescued in Sarasota County from flood waters in the Pinecraft area after Hurricane Debby.

500 people rescued in Sarasota County from flood waters in the Pinecraft area

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.