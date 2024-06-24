Lauryn Hill and The Fugees will head to Tampa during new tour

TAMPA, Fla. — Ms. Lauryn Hill is ready to hit the road again, with a stop planned for Tampa during an extension of "The Miseducation Anniversary Tour."

The five-time Grammy winner and one of NPR's 50 Great Voices will co-headline with hip-hop trio The Fugees. Released in 1988, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" was just recently named the best album of all time by Apple Music and was the first hip-hop album to receive Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Hill will hit 21 stops total, including the Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Friday, August 9. YG Marley will join as a supporting act.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets on Tuesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. Additional presales will kick off on Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m., prior to the general sale.