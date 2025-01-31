Lainey Wilson to bring 'Whirlwind' to Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. — Lainey Wilson, the award-winning artist and so-called "romantic survivor" by the New York Times, is hitting the road this year.

Wilson, who has accrued Grammys, CMAs and more, is bringing her Whirlwind World Tour to Tampa to celebrate her latest record, "Whirlwind." She'll take the stage at Amalie Arena on Nov. 7, joined by special guests ERNEST and Drake Milligan.

Other Florida stops include Orlando and Panama City Beach.

The country singer's Wild Horses fan club will get first dibs on tickets during an exclusive early-access sale on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 8 a.m. The general sale starts Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m.

Wilson was noticed by the Grammys yet again this year when "Whirlwind" snagged the nomination for Best Country Album. The record debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking her first top 10 entry.

For a complete list of tour dates and ticket sale information, click here.