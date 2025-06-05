Big Storm Brewing now belongs to bankruptcy estate

Big Storm Brewing, a Tampa Bay brewing company that opened in 2012, now belongs to a bankruptcy estate.
According to documents, Boston Finance Group (BFG) and Big Storm partner Leo Govoni agreed to transfer all stock and limited liability company membership interests in any entity to the Chapter 11 trustee.
This impacts all corporations held by BFG, including Big Storm Brewing.
The Tampa Bay brewing community has continuously expanded since it first opened over 10 years ago, with its taproom located in Clearwater.
