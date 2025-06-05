Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Big Storm Brewing now belongs to bankruptcy estate

Big storm brewing
WFTS
Big storm brewing
Posted
and last updated

Big Storm Brewing, a Tampa Bay brewing company that opened in 2012, now belongs to a bankruptcy estate.

According to documents, Boston Finance Group (BFG) and Big Storm partner Leo Govoni agreed to transfer all stock and limited liability company membership interests in any entity to the Chapter 11 trustee.

This impacts all corporations held by BFG, including Big Storm Brewing.

The Tampa Bay brewing community has continuously expanded since it first opened over 10 years ago, with its taproom located in Clearwater.

Clearwater Senior Condo owners still waiting for elevator to return to service 5 months later

Residents at "On Top of the World" senior condominium have been forced to live without a functioning elevator for more than four months. The latest notice posted on the elevator stated that it would likely return to service on June 4, but by the end of the day, they were still left without service.

Clearwater Senior Condo owners still waiting for elevator to return to service 5 months later

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.