2 Florida men charged in $100 million fraud scheme that targeted special needs victims: US Attorney

TAMPA, Fla — 2 Florida men have been charged with stealing over $100 million from victims with special needs.

The United States Attorney with the Middle District of Florida said they have filed federal charges against Leo Govoni, 67, of Clearwater, and John Leo Witeck, 60, of Tampa.

Families contributed money to a Special needs trust to be deposited into accounts for care when needed, but the funds were allegedly used for personal purposes by Govoni and Witeck, the US Attorney said.

The FBI said Govoni allegedly established over a hundred shell companies to conceal the corruption.

On June 3, Govoni was also ordered to transfer all stock to the Chapter 11 trustee. He owned stock in Big Storm Brewery, and the company now belongs to the bankruptcy estate.

Govoni and Witeck are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, three counts of mail fraud, six counts of wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The charges include prison sentences that, together, exceed 100 years.