Insurance Village opens in Plant City to quickly process hurricane claims

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — If you live in Hillsborough County and need assistance with an insurance claim after Hurricane Helene or Milton, there is now a one stop shop in Plant City.

Among the stressors people are facing in the aftermath of Milton’s destruction is dealing with insurance claims for property damage.

“I mean I didn't lose everything but it’s still so... you put your life into your home. At this age... what I'm I going to do if I lose it? Where do I go?," said Donna Licata.

Licata lives in a manufactured home community for people 55 and older. Milton left her Plant City neighborhood under water. Luckily no water came inside her home, but she said her carport was ripped apart by the wind.

Donna Licata

“I lost my carport that from what I can see. Must’ve flown over the house and damaged the roof on its way over,” Licata said.

She was also left without power for a week, causing all her food to spoil. The retiree said her anxiety is through the roof.

“I’ve been in Florida for over 50 years, and I've never had to do it. I've owned several houses and never had to put in a claim, and I've never had hurricane damage,” Licata said.

Donna Licata

Nearly two dozen insurance companies are under one roof at the Florida Strawberry Festival to help residents easily file claims. They are writing checks on site to quickly get folks back on their feet.

“I hope to get a check today so I can start some of the repairs,” said Beverly Moore.

Donna Licata

Policyholders should bring as much documentation to the insurance village as possible. Bring identification (e.g., driver’s license or passport), insurance cards and policy information, pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from the hurricane(s), repair estimates and any additional insurance-related information that is accessible.

The Florida Department of Financial Services division director has this reminder.

“If somebody comes and knocks on your door and says, hey I can do this, just sign here. Don't. Do not sign anything. It's not a great idea. Talk to your insurance company first. Call the Department of Financial Services,” said Greg Thomas.

The insurance village is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.