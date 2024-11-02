Husband, wife dead in murder-suicide case: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide in Tampa after a married couple was found dead.

An investigation showed that Franklin Vegas Delgado, 31, killed his wife, Waleska Gomez Barroeta, 28, before taking his own life.

On Friday at 9:02 p.m., deputies responded to the 2800 block of Cedaridge Drive following reports of a missing woman based on concerns for her safety.

Detectives learned that the suspect, Vegas Delgado, called a relative and stated he had killed his wife.

On Saturday, just after midnight, detectives found Gomez Barroeta dead in a vehicle parked at 815 Water St. in Downtown Tampa.

The investigation showed that Vegas Delgado had left the parking lot on foot after abandoning the car where his wife was found.

At 1:20 a.m., detectives found Vegas Delgado with self-inflicted injuries at the Marriott Waterside Hotel located at 505 Water St. in Tampa.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones impacted by this heartbreaking tragedy,” said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This is an unimaginable loss and a painful reminder that violence is never the answer.”