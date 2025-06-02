Hurricane season is here, and it's time to prepare your yard so you can protect your home

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla — Hurricane season is officially here, and experts say now is the time to hurricane-prep your home and yard.

From flying branches to toppling trees, yard debris can quickly turn dangerous when a storm rolls in.

Our ABC Action News crew went out with JAWS tree service to learn more about the work they are doing to trim up trees and ensure they are stable for the season.

Jim Weaver said they're looking for dead or weak branches to trim off and testing the health of the trees to see if they can withstand potential storms.

“If they’re within the distance of a fall line, which means that the tree is 80 feet tall and any structure is within that mark, you’re a potential target," Weaver said.

Weaver said he saw firsthand how dangerous flying branches and uprooted trees can be during the back-to-back hurricane year.

“There was a pretty significant amount of storm damage and a lot of fallen over trees, a lot of broken branches,” Weaver said.

He said it is crucial to prepare ahead of time, and shows that tree trimming can be dangerous. That's why he encourages everyone to hire a certified arborist to ensure the work is done properly and safely.