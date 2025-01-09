Hope may be on the horizon for families recovering from Forest Hills flooding

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla — The City of Tampa's leaders are set to consider ways to help the people of the Forest Hills neighborhood, who lost everything when a city pump failed after Hurricane Milton.

Many families in the Forest Hills neighborhood lost their homes, cars, and belongings when water flooded them.

Gwen Torres lost everything in the flood. She had to sell her home at a loss and moved to Pasco County.

"I lost everything, everything, my home, my vehicle, my memorabilia, my belongings, clothes, shoes, toys," Torres said. "We were a family of nine. We lost everything."

She wants the city to be held accountable for its role in the Forest Hills flooding. City Councilman Luis Viera told ABC Action News that he is investigating ways to provide relief.

"I requested that the Castor administration begin to work with me on a package that would help people after Helene and Milton on a means-tested basis, to help people who suffered losses during these hurricanes."

Thursday, Tampa City Council members will discuss a potential plan to provide payouts and assistance to those families. The plan could be voted on on January 23rd. If it is approved, the city said we can expect a launch date in early February.