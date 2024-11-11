Homicide in Sun City Center sparks HCSO investigation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating a homicide in Sun City Center that happened late Sunday night.

HCSO received reports of shots fired in the 7200 block of Camp Island Avenue around 10:43 p.m. on Nov. 10.

When deputies made it to the scene, they found a man who had died of an apparent gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed that a group of individuals were gathered outside the community center where a fight happened, ending with the man getting shot.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call HCSO detectives at 813-247-8200.