Holiday Heartache: Foster child opens up about life in the system at Christmas

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla — While many children have plenty of presents under the Christmas tree, that's not always the case for foster children. That's where The Joshua House in Lutz comes in. It works overtime to help kids in foster care get the gifts they want on Christmas morning.

ABC Action News' Keely McCormick spoke to a 16-year-old who spent most of her life in and out of the foster care system. For privacy purposes, we will refer to her as "A." At five years old, "A" had to leave her biological family and go into the foster care system.

She explained that it was a difficult situation for a young child to understand. Christmas morning reminded her that she was not with her family.

“Looking under the tree and seeing everyones name more than mine was like, 'Oh, I feel left out. I don’t feel as prioritized as I should be.' It kind of made me feel less than I actually was,” A said.

A explained the feelings she had to deal with were complex emotions to deal with at such a young age. Unfortunately, she said thousands of other children feel the same way as the holiday season continues.

“Not feeling good enough and not feeling they have an importance in this world when they really do,” A said.

This Christmas, A is working to create new traditions and memories with her adopted family.

“I love mine like I am so happy. It’s like I couldn’t have found a better family, and I guess I’m thankful for the foster system because of where it’s brought me to now,” A said.

She said she knows others still in the system who are struggling this year. That is why Joshua House is working overtime to give those children the gifts they want on their wish lists.

“Getting things they actually ask for makes them feel worthy and that is what we always try to do is make them feel worthy because they are,” Nanci March with Joshua House said.

That is why the volunteers and employees are going above and beyond to create memories and show foster children they are worthy and loved. March explained the one thing the children truly want is something they unfortunately can't provide.

“They want to be with their families, and that is the one thing we can’t give them,” March said.

The work they are doing is truly incredible, and they do need donations year around. Click hereif you are interested in helping.