Hillsborough School tax referendum fails at County Commission, will not be on November ballot

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners voted to keep the school tax increase off the ballot. In a 4-3 vote, the commission decided to keep the millage referendum off the ballot in a meeting Wednesday.

At the April Hillsborough County School Board meeting, school board members approved adding a millage referendum to the November 2024 ballot for voters.

The commission used a statute that gave them power to decide when the referendum would be put on the ballot and moved it to November 2026.

The one mil ad valorem tax increase would last four years, costing the average homeowner about $281 annually. The school district estimates the millage would raise about $177 million to support Hillsborough’s students yearly.

That money would have been used to increase pay for teachers and staff and expand academic programs.

The district’s plan for that extra funding includes a $6,000 supplement for teachers and a $3,000 supplement for support staff.