Hillsborough County's final school choice and magnet application deadline is Sunday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School District’s final school choice and magnet application closes this weekend.

“We know some families may have just moved to Hillsborough County, may have changed addresses, or just haven't decided what they’re going to be doing for the next school year, so this is their final opportunity,” said Brian Hoover, Director of Accelerated and Magnet Programs for Hillsborough County Schools.

If you want your child to go to a different school than what they’re zoned for, now is the time to make that change before classes start next month.

The district offers more than 100 tuition-free programs.

Students can choose from a variety of themes, including cosmetology, criminal justice, culinary arts, IB, and STEM programs.

There are also options for K-8 and technical education.

“We have a ton of different options. We have 41 magnet programs that we’re going to be bringing back next year from elementary, middle, and high school. So we’ve got IB, we’ve got a lot of STEM programs, some global leadership academies, so a ton of options for our families in addition to our choice opportunities, which are a number of neighborhood schools that have capacity available,” said Hoover.

District leaders are encouraging parents to take some time this weekend to look through all the different choices to see if there’s a good fit for their child.

“It’s for families that want something a little bit different than maybe their neighborhood school offers. So a theme-based education,” said Hoover.

Spots for their most popular programs have been filling up fast.

“For the fall and spring, we had over 20,000 applications for these different magnet programs, so they’re super popular and they offer a variety,” said Hoover.

The application deadline is Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

“Families will be able to review the results of that on July 22,” said Hoover.