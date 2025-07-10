Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Riverview area daycare closes doors, catching parents offguard

A Riverview daycare closed on short notice.
The childcare crisis in Florida continues, as Amazing Explorers Academy Mariposa closed its doors, leaving over a dozen families searching for new childcare in the middle of the week.

So this childcare center indicated that they will be closing this upcoming Friday," says Dr Fred Hicks, CEO of Early Learning Coalition: Hillsborough County, "We were told about it last week, so it is their responsibility to let the parents know because the parents and the children are there with them on a regular basis. We, as the Early Learning Coalition can't help those VPK parents until after the center is officially closed."

This comes after a new report from Florida TaxWatch, as the average wages for childcare workers sits at around $16.63 per hour. Compared to other occupations in Florida averaging around $30.29 per hour.

Dr. Hicks says that is part of the larger issue in Florida.

"Sometimes parents have to go in and visit a childcare center where a teacher might only make $12.50 an hour on average. That is absolutely devastating because that teacher is also struggling to make ends meet," says Dr. Hicks.

If you are affected by the closure of AEA Mariposa, you can search for more childcare options here.

Or reach out to your nearby Early Learning Coalition.

