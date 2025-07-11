Kids fulfill Broadway dreams at Patel Conservatory summer camp at The Straz

TAMPA, Fla. — This week, 30 second and third graders across Tampa Bay got the opportunity to experience musical theater like the pros at The Straz's production of Finding Nemo the Musical, presented by the Patel Conservatory.

“I really like singing and acting,” said Oliva.

“My first show ever, it’s like cool and fun,” said Max.

“I was just happy I got Nemo because it’s like a big part,” said Isabela.

Many of these kids have already performed in school productions, while for others, like Max, it’s their first show ever, not counting acting in front of his parents in the living room.

“But I don’t have a stage, it’s just one big box, so I stand on it. I sing different songs, different movies,” said Max.

Director Jamie Lynn Gilliam said in just one week, these students go from receiving the script to performing a live show in front of an audience.

“It’s four days of rehearsal, one day of performances, so we learn the whole 70 pages in four days. These kids are amazing; they are sponges. I can’t believe they remember so much of the show,” said Gilliam.

Many of these students have sat in the audience of The Straz, but they said being up on stage is a dream come true.

“I’ve seen a lot of shows here, like professional shows, and this could be a professional show,” said Berkeley.

“They get lights, they get costumes, they get sound, they get projection, they get a set, they get to see what it’s really like,” said Gilliam.

On Friday, they get to show off everything they learned in front of friends and family when they perform live at the TECO Theater during two different shows at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

“It’s going to be like I’m the professional actor and like they get to watch me,” said Berkeley.

Gilliam said the best part is seeing how far they’ve come in just one week, an accomplishment that will stay with them forever.

“By the end of the show, they are all crying, 'It was so great, we’ve done such a good job.' Just the confidence that they learn from being able to share their emotions on stage and make connections with the students,” said Gilliam.

Patel Conservatory camps and children’s productions continue this fall. For more information, go to strazcenter.org.