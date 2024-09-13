Hillsborough County woman wins $1 million prize playing scratch-off game

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A Hillsborough County woman won a $1 million prize after buying a scratch-off ticket.
The Florida Lottery said Isabelle Turner, 57, of Tampa, won the million after she played the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular Scratch-Off game.
Turner purchased the ticket from a Publix at 5801 Southwest 75th Street in Gainsville.
The lottery said that Turner will take her prize as a lump sum payment of $640,000.
Publix will get a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
